December 16 gangrape case: SC to decide on review plea of two convicts on Monday

On May 5 last year, the top court had upheld the death penalty to the four convicts. (Express photo) On May 5 last year, the top court had upheld the death penalty to the four convicts. (Express photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday will pronounce its judgment on the review petition filed by two out of four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. The review petition has been filed in the apex court urging it to reduce the death sentence to life imprisonment.

The Supreme Court bench comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan had on May 4 reserved its judgment on the review plea of the two convicts.

On May 5 last year, the top court had upheld the death penalty to the four convicts – Mukesh (29), Pawan (22), Vinay Sharma (23) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31), saying the “brutal, barbaric and diabolic nature” of the crime could create a “tsunami of shock” to destroy a civilised society. Of the two other accused, Ram Singh allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail while the juvenile was sent to a reformation home for three years and has been out since then.

Delhi Police, however, opposed the review plea and told the court that submissions advanced by the counsel appearing for Mukesh do not make out a case for review of the apex court’s judgment. Challenging the Supreme Court’s verdict, Mukesh had last year filed a review petition alleging that the court had not properly examined crucial evidence in the case. His lawyer had claimed that his client was being framed.

A 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in South Delhi by a gang of six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out naked. She succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. The incident had triggered a massive anger among the people that led to the government to adopt several laws for the safety of women.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd