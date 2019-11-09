Asaduddin Owaisi on Ayodhya verdict: ‘Supreme but not infallible’

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court verdict on the decades-old Ayodhya case, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi Saturday said the apex court is “indeed supreme but not infallible”.

“Not satisfied with the verdict. The Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible. We have full faith in the constitution, we were fighting for our right. We don’t need 5 acre land as donation. We should reject this 5 acre land offer, don’t patronize us,” Owaisi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Bringing down the curtains on the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, the Supreme Court ruled that the disputed 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya will be handed over to a trust for the construction of a Ram Temple.

Reacting to AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi’s critical remarks over the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya, Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday hit out at AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi for his critical remarks on the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict, saying some people have a “Talibani mindset” and “no trust” in the judiciary of the country.

Slamming Owaisi, Naqvi said that some people are suffering “from the disease of Talibani mindset”. “These people have no trust on the Constitution or judiciary of the country,” the senior BJP leader added.

Reading out the unanimous verdict by five judges, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi also directed the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to allot a 5-acre land to the Sunni Waqf Board at a “suitable, prominent site” for building mosque

The top court’s ruling was on appeals against the Allahabad HC verdict, which had ruled that three parties—Ram Lalla Virajman, Nirmohi Akhara, and Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board— were in joint possession of the disputed land in the absence of a better title, and had directed a three-way partition.

“We have already concluded that the three-way bifurcation by the High Court was legally unsustainable. Even as a matter of maintaining public peace and tranquillity, the solution which commended itself to the High Court is not feasible,” the court said in its 1,045-page verdict.

The Sunni Waqf Board, one of the litigants in the case, said that it will seek a review of the judgment. “The Ayodhya verdict has a lot of contradictions. We will seek a review as we are not satisfied with the verdict,” the board’s lawyer Zafaryab Jilani said. It will take whatever legal recourse is possible, he said.