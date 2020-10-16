Supporting cross-border terror, indulging in hate speech: India slams Pak

India said Pakistan was indulging in “inappropriate, provocative and hate speech”.

India on Thursday lashed out at Pakistan for supporting, aiding and abetting cross-border terrorism and indulging in “inappropriate, provocative and hate speech”.

In response to questions, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “Pakistan continues to support, aid and abet cross-border terrorism against India and has also been resorting to unprovoked ceasefire violations to support terrorist infiltration. The Pakistani leadership continues to indulge in inappropriate, provocative and hate speech against India. Such support to terrorism against India and use of derogatory and abusive language are not conducive to normal neighbourly relations.”

About Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf’s comments that India had sent a message for talks, the MEA spokesperson said that this is Pakistan’s effort to divert attention from domestic failures of the present government and mislead its domestic constituents by pulling India into headlines on a daily basis.

“The official is well advised to restrict his advice to his establishment and not to comment on India’s domestic policy. The statements made by him are contrary to facts on the ground, misleading and fictitious,” the MEA spokesperson said, adding that no message of outreach was sent from the Indian side.

