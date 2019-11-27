Supporting BJP wasn’t revolt, I was, I am, will always be in NCP: Ajit Pawar

Back in the NCP’s fold after backing the short-lived BJP in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar Wednesday said he was, is, and will always be part of the Nationalist Congress Party.

Advertising

Pawar said his joining hands with the BJP could not be termed a revolt as he has always been a member of the NCP. He reiterated that would abide by whatever party chief Sharad Pawar says.

“It was not a revolt. I was the leader of NCP. Did NCP remove me? Did you read (about my removal from NCP) somewhere?” Ajit Pawar told reporters. “I have been telling all that I was in the NCP, I am in NCP and will be in NCP,” he said. Although Pawar was removed as the NCP legislative leader on his supporting the BJP, his party membership was not revoked.

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of the elected MLAs at Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha in Mumbai earlier in the day, NCP leader and cousin Supriya Sule greeted Pawar with a hug. Pawar was subsequently greeted with thumping of desks from NCP members when he went to the podium to take oath. Before administering oath, Pawar said he continues to be in NCP and there is no need to create confusion about it.

“I have nothing to say (right now), I will speak at the right time. I had said earlier also, I am in the NCP and I will remain in the NCP. There is no reason to create confusion.”

Advertising

Even as the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena were finalising the modalities of a three-party coalition in the state, Pawar joined hands with the BJP Saturday and took oath as the deputy chief minister. But on Tuesday afternoon, Pawar stepped down following the Supreme Court’s order for a floor test.

He had cited “personal reasons” for his resignation. Minutes later, Devendra Fadnavis also resigned citing lack of majority, thereby drawing the curtain on his three-day-old government and clearing the decks for a Shiv Sena-led government with NCP and Congress as partners.

After Pawar’s rebellion against his own party, a visibly moved Sule in her WhatsApp status had then indicated a split in the family. “Who do you trust in life. Never felt so cheated in life. Defended him, loved him. Look what I get in return.”

Meanwhile, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said he will speak at the “right time” about the support extended by the NCP leader to the BJP in forming the government last week.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take the oath as the chief minister Thursday, bringing to an end the logjam in Maharashtra government formation since the announcement of the election results in October. In the state Assembly of 288 members, the BJP has 105, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44 MLAs. The Sena parted ways with the BJP after insisting on the rotation of the CM post.