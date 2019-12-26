Supporters of CAA, NRC rally across Pune

Pune MP Girish Bapat leads a march in support of the new citizenship law at Pune on Wednesday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) Pune MP Girish Bapat leads a march in support of the new citizenship law at Pune on Wednesday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Amid numerous rallies against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), BJP leaders, workers and local residents took to the streets in support of CAA-NRC at over 45 locations in the city on Wednesday.

Hundreds took part in the rallies at Mandai, Ramtekdi, Jai Shree Ram Chowk, Nanded city and Padale Palace Chowk, among other places. BJP MP Girish Bapat joined the rally at Mandai.

“This law is not against any religion. It is necessary for the security of our citizens. Everyone is studying the law at this time. The government will make changes if needed… CAA is not against Indian Muslims. According to us, the law is right and there is nothing wrong if the government makes a register of the country’s citizens,” said Deepak Pote, PMC Corporator and president of the BJP Yuva Morcha’s Pune unit.

Supporters of CAA-NRC held placards with slogans declaring ‘I support CAA and India supports CAA’, and blew conch shells. They also raised slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.

Another supporter, Shantanu Khilare, 42, said, “The CAA is for people who have been victims of religious persecution in countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The government did not even bring the National Register of Citizens on the floor of Parliament…”

