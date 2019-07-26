Support for RTI amendment bill in Rajya Sabha quid pro quo with Centre, says BJD leader

Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) support for the RTI Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha on Thursday comes at the same time when the Central government has offered “two key doles” to the state, according to a senior member of the regional party.

A senior BJD leader said, “The Centre has granted Rs 3,300 crore to Odisha for restoration caused by Cyclone Fani. This is the largest dole given to any state after any natural calamity.”

“The Centre will also soon be bringing a bill to establish a Vidhan Parishad in Odisha,” he added. Last September, all BJD members had voted in favour of the resolution which had been passed in the Assembly for creation of a Vidhan Sabha in the state.

Odisha BJP unit had opposed the move stating that the Vidhan Parishad would help BJD to create a “parking slot” for those who are denied tickets in the polls or have to be appeased for some other reason.

Under Article 169, a Legislative Council can be formed “if the Legislative Assembly of the State passes a resolution to that effect by a majority of the total membership of the Assembly and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of the Assembly present and voting”. However, Parliament then needs to pass a law to this effect.

BJD’s support for the RTI Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha, after it had opposed it in Lok Sabha has raised eyebrows in Odisha and prompted Congress to allege once again about a “pact” between the regional party and the BJP being in the works.

Congress leader Narsingh Mishra said, “Time and again we have said BJD and BJP have a pact and we have always been proved correct. What is the compulsion? Is BJD afraid that its MLAs may be persuaded to join BJP as is happening in other states? Or is this the fear of CBI?”