Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Supplementary prosecution complaint filed against Chhagan Bhujbal

Bhujbal was granted bail in May.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: June 28, 2018 3:10:04 am
Chhagan Bhujbal, Chhagan Bhujbal unwell, Chhagan Bhujbal in Lilavati hospital, NCP leader, India news, Indian Express news Former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday. The complaint lists out additional properties, allegedly connected to the offence, found during the probe. The ED alleges that Bhujbal as the Public Works Department minister accepted cash in lieu of awarding projects — construction of a state library in Kalina and Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi. Bhujbal was granted bail in May.

