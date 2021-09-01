Supertech’s twin towers case: Take strict action against officials involved in irregularities, says UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed authorities to initiate inquiry and take strict action against officials involved in Noida’s Supertech illegal twin towers case.

According to news agency PTI, while reviewing the matter, CM Yogi instructed officers to register criminal case against guilty persons, if need be.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court directed demolition of two 40-storey towers of Supertech Ltd Group’s Emerald Court project in Noida, comprising about 850 flats, finding that they flouted regulations regarding distance to be maintained between buildings for fire safety.

The court also held that the towers, in the National Capital Region, were constructed “through acts of collusion” between officials of NOIDA (New Okhla Industrial Development Authority) and the group, and gave the go-ahead for prosecuting them.

The apex court while passing its judgement said the case “has revealed a nefarious complicity of the planning authority in the violation by the developer of the provisions of law”. The court found that they colluded “to avoid complying with the provisions of the applicable statutes and regulations for monetary gain, at the cost of the rights of the flat purchasers”.

The towers are to be demolished within three months, with the expenses to be borne by the developer. Supertech will also refund all those who had purchased flats in the towers within two months at an annual interest rate of 12 per cent, the Supreme Court said. Besides this, Supertech has been ordered to pay Rs 2 crore to the Residents’ Welfare Association of 15 other towers.