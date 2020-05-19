Super Cyclone Amphan closer to mainland

NDRF in vulnerable villages around Dhamra.(Twitter/@gyana_r_das) NDRF in vulnerable villages around Dhamra.(Twitter/@gyana_r_das)

Super Cyclone Amphan has inched closer to the Indian mainland after travelling at a speed of 14km/hr during the wee hours of Tuesday.

As of 2.30 am of Tuesday, cyclone Amphan lay 570 km south of Paradip, Odisha; 720 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal and 840 km south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places is forecast today over districts of Puri and Khordha in Odisha. In West Bengal, moderate to heavy rains would be experienced over East Medinipur, SOuth and North 24 Parganas.

Cyclone Amphan, Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates

This super cyclone is expected to make a landfall along Digha and Hatiya islands in Bangladesh cutting through Sundarbans during afternoon or evening hours of May 20. At the time of landfall, it will remain Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm and wind speeds ranging between 165-175 km/hr gusting to 195 km/hr.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd