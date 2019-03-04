Sunstroke warning in Kerala as Met forecasts temp increase of upto 8 degrees

Following the forecast of the Met Department that many parts of Kerala would record an increase of 2 to 8 degree Celsius in maximum temperature, the State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Sunday has warned against sunstroke in Kerala.

Due to the alarming rise in temperature, which is unusual in the ongoing first leg of the summer season in Kerala, the state labour department had last week rescheduled the working hours, preventing outdoor work from 12 noon to 3 pm until further direction.

The KSDMA, in an official communication, said based on the Met Department’s heat index for next five days in Kerala, the temperature in the state would rise from 2 to 4 degree Celsius in the state. In some parts of Kozhikode, Palakkad, Thrissur and Malappuram, the temperature is likely to go up by 8 degree from average temperature. It said people should keep away from direct exposure to sunlight from 11 am to 3 pm for next five days. It said those working in open-air should strictly follow the earlier rescheduled working hours.

The KSDMA said the Met Department weather analysis has shown that the maximum temperature in certain parts of Kerala on Saturday has increased by 1.6 to 3 degree Celsius. At one place in North Kerala, the maximum temperature has been high by 4.4 degree Celsius from the average temperature. As per the met department report on Sunday morning, the maximum temperature was high by 3.9 degree Celsius from average temperature in Kozhikode district and 1.4 degree Celsius in Alappuzha district.

Vellanikkara in Thrissur district has recorded 37.6 degree Celsius, which is the highest temperature in the state in last 24 hours ending Sunday 8 am. Four other districts have reported a maximum heat above 35 degree which is unusual in these days of the summer.

Kerala has reported 46 per cent deficiency in rainfall during the period from 1 January to February 28. Most parts of the state have reported high deficiency in the rain during the above period.