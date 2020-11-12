Sunny writes to Capt, blames his govt of fanning farmers’ protests

Punjab BJP MP Sunny Deol (PTI)

Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol Wednesday wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh accusing his government of fuelling farmers’ agitation and asking him to ensure that the railway tracks are cleared of the protesters, as asked by the Chairman of the Railway Board, so that the train services could be resumed.

Deol, who is yet to meet the protesting farmers himself, also wrote an open letter to the farmers asking them to accept the invitation for a meeting with the Union ministers in New Delhi on November 13. Both the letters were tweeted by the actor-turned-politician Wednesday evening.

In his letter to the CM, Deol said that the protests being held on road and railway tracks in Punjab for the past 50 days has had an adverse effect on the trade and commerce.

The MP said that the woollen industry, sports industry, auto parts industry and many others were feeling the crunch due to the train blockade. He said the farmers themselves were facing problems due to these protests as they are unable to access urea, DAP and fertilisers.

Accusing the Punjab government of fuelling the protests, Deol said that the state will face financial difficulties because the GST collection of the state will go down.

