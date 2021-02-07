scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 07, 2021
Sunny Leone booked in cheating case, quizzed by Kerala police

Leone was questioned on Saturday and her statement recorded by the Kochi crime branch unit while she was at nearby Poovar resort.

By: PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: February 7, 2021 6:37:38 pm
Sunny Leone, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, Valentine Day, Kochi crime branch, Section 420 of IPC, Ragini MMS 2, Sunny Leone booked, bollywood news, india news, indian expressA cheating case has been registered against Bollywood actor Sunny Leone following a complaint from an Event management company that the actress had failed to attend a Valentine Day function in Kochi.(Photo: Colors TV/Instagram)

A cheating case has been registered against Bollywood actor Sunny Leone following a complaint from an Event management company that the actress had failed to attend a Valentine Day function in Kochi in 2019, after accepting a payment of around Rs 29 lakh.

Leone was questioned on Saturday and her statement recorded by the Kochi crime branch unit while she was at nearby Poovar resort.

“A case of cheating under Section 420 of IPC has been registered against the actor based on a complaint and we are yet to verify facts,” police sources told PTI.

While the organisers have maintained that the former Big Boss contestant had not turned up for the function, Leone has stated that she had come twice and the event was not held.

Though the function had to be postponed several times, it was finally scheduled to be held at Adlux International Convention Center in Angamally near Kochi.

The’Ragini MMS 2′ star reportedly stated that the programme had been rescheduled several times by the organisers and it was not due to her inconvenience and a balance amount of Rs 12 lakh was still due to her.

