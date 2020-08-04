Sunny Deol says magisterial probe an eyewash

Sunny Deol became MP after defeating Congress’ Sunil Jakhar with a margin of 82,459 votes in the Lok Sabha polls. (PTI) Sunny Deol became MP after defeating Congress’ Sunil Jakhar with a margin of 82,459 votes in the Lok Sabha polls. (PTI)

BJP MP and actor Sunny Deol on Monday sought an impartial probe into the hooch tragedy in Punjab that claimed more than 100 lives. In a letter to CM Amarinder Singh, Deol dubbed the magisterial inquiry ordered by the government into the incident as ‘mere eyewash’.

“One and all in the country are saddened and concerned with the hooch tragedy that has taken away more than 100 previous human lives in Punjab,” Deol said in the letter. The Gurdaspur MP said the incident reflected the “total intelligence failure” of law enforcement agencies in gathering information on the ongoing spurious liquor trade, allegedly in connivance with some officials and “under the shelter of some powerful politicians of the ruling party”.

Citing media reports, Deol claimed the kingpin of the tragedy had been operating from Batala area for a long time. “It is difficult to digest that she was operating without the knowledge and blessings of district administration or shelter of powerful politicians,” Deol said. “It signals that law enforcing agencies and district administration in connivance with politicians are working with hand in glove…,” he said.

