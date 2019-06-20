Sunny Deol gets notice for exceeding election campaign expenditure limit

Actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, has been issued a notice, after his Lok Sabha poll campaign expenditure was found to have exceeded the statutory limit of Rs 70 lakh.

Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Vipul Ujjwal said Deol’s poll expenses were a “little bit higher than the allowed limit as per preliminary record”. He said he cannot share the exact amount in excess because it was not “the final figure”.

A PTI report said that “….as per preliminary calculations, Deol’s poll expenditure was found to be Rs 86 lakh”.

“It is basically a letter which is sent to every candidate. It is a notice to reconcile the poll expenditure… If they reconcile the amount, it will come down,” Ujjwal said, adding that the amount calculated was based on “shadow registers” maintained by poll teams. He said if Deol had any objections, he will be heard out.