Sunny Deol appoints representative for Gurdaspur, Congress calls it betrayal

Actor and now BJP’s Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol came under fire for appointing a Mohali-based screenwriter, Gurpreet Singh Palheri, as his representative for Gurdaspur district. The ruling Congress in Punjab called the move a “betrayal” of the voters’ mandate.

Advertising

A letter issued on the letterhead of the Gurdaspur MP, Deol on June 26, read: “I hereby appoint Gurpreet Singh Palheri, son of Supinder Singh, resident of village Palheri, district Mohali, Punjab, as my representative to attend meetings and follow important matters pertaining to my Parliamentary constituency, Gurdaspur (Punjab), with concerned authorities.”

Gurpreet Singh, who is also known as ‘Gyani Ji’ in film industry circles, said: “I know people are saying Gyani kithon a geya (Where has gyani come from?) But I am not replacing Sunny Deol. I have just joined just as personal assistant of Sunny Deol and will look after his work in the constituency. I, along with other BJP leaders, will sit in the official meetings in the absence of the MP.”

He added, “I have been living in Pathankot since Sunny Deol won the election and have been going in the field everyday. Sunny Deol already has a temporary home in Pathankot, and we are looking for a plot to construct a new home for him here in Gurdaspur. Sunny Deol has been working in Delhi to push demands of Gurdaspur. You will soon hear a good news related to development of Gurdaspur.”

Advertising

Gurpreet claimed that he has been associated with Deol for almost eight years and met him during the filming of the movie ‘Yamla Pagle Deewana’. But now, he adds, he has decided to take a break from his film career to work for Gurdaspur.

“I will take a break from my film career to concentrate on the problems of Gurdaspur. People have high hopes from Sunny Deol and we want to meet those hopes. I am not quitting movie career, but I will concentrate more in the constituency,” said Gurpreet, who had scripted Punjabi movie Sajjan Singh Rangroot, among others.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa lashed out at Deol for appointing a representative and dubbed the move a “betrayal” with the voters of the border constituency.

“Sunny Deol has betrayed voters of Gurdaspur constituency by appointing a representative…How can an MP appoint his representative? Voters have elected Sunny Deol as MP, not his representative,” said Randhawa, an MLA from Dera Baba Nanak, an Assembly segment which is part of the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, the local BJP leadership seemed upset by appointment of a “non-political person” as Deol’s representative.

“Sunny Deol’s election campaign was never is in the hands of local leadership. We thought that Sunny Deol will coordinate with local leadership after becoming MP but now he has appointed someone from film-line as his representative. Sunny Deol must understand that movies and politics are two different things and a non-political person cannot be good representative of him in constituency,” said a Gurdaspur BJP leader.

Gurpreet, however, claimed that Deol was unperturbed after the row. “This controversy has reached Sunny Deol after the letter went viral, but he is not affected by this. His heart is clean and he wants to serve the people of Gurdaspur.”

(With PTI inputs)