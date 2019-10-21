Sunni waqf board chairman denies any influence behind stand in Supreme Court

Denying any kind of influence on him in relation to the Ayodhya case, the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board Zufar Faruqui has said that the two cases lodged against him in Rampur recently have no connection with his stand in the Supreme Court. These cases relate to alleged irregularities in transfer of Waqf properties.

On the last day of hearing in Ayodhya matter, the mediation committee submitted contours of a “deal” to the Supreme Court premised on the chairman of Sunni Waqf Board offering “no objections” to the government taking over the disputed portion of the land. Six of the seven appellants on the mosque side, except Faruqui, rejected the process and content of the mediation deal, as well as circumstances and timing of the submission of the final report.

Faruqui told The Indian Express, “The cases have nothing to do with the issue. The mediation process has been on since March 8. I have been the most active participant. The Rampur cases were lodged in August and March. I cannot disclose what I submitted to the mediation panel because it is confidential. Whatever has been submitted has been done after consultations with eminent personalities and people belonging to the Muslim community.”

Two cases have been lodged against Faruqui along with others, including SP MP from Rampur Azam Khan, at Azim Nagar and Kotwali police station in Rampur. In an FIR lodged on August 19 in connection with the alleged usurping of around 86 bigha classified as Enemy Property, Faruqui is named with MP Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatma, his son and MLA Abdullah Azam Khan and Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi. In all, nine people have been made accused.

The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections including 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 447 (criminal trespass), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

The complaint by Allama Zameer Naqvi, who claims to be a social worker, says, “According to the report of a panel, headed by Syed Ejaz Abbas ‘Naqvi’ and constituted by the Centre, it was noted that the chairman of the Sunni Waqf Board Zufar Faruqui was also part of the corruption.”

Azim Nagar SHO said the chargesheet in the case will be filed soon.

In another case at Kotwali police station on September 12, Faruqui has been named with Azam Khan, Rizvi and others.

The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion), 395 (dacoity), 448 (house-trespass), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

The complaint, lodged on the basis of a complaint by local resident Naseema Khatoon, says “On October 15 2016…20-25 people, including Circle Officer Aaley Hasan, Wasim Rizvi, Zufar Faruqui, Mohd Salim, Fasahat Shanu, came to my house…They told me to vacate the house as Azam Khan’s school was going to be built here. When I showed them the property papers, they tore them and Faruqui and Rizvi assaulted my husband…They forced us out of the house and got it demolished…”

Circle Officer (City) Satyajit Gupta said the chargesheet will be filed soon.

On October 12, UP government recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities into sale, purchase and transfer of Waqf properties. A statement by the state government Saturday said it has recommended a CBI probe in two cases — one lodged in Prayagraj and the other in Lucknow in 2016 and 2017, respectively.