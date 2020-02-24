Sunni Waqf board accepts five-acre plot in Ayodhya to build mosque

Members of the Sunni Central Waqf Board. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Members of the Sunni Central Waqf Board. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board Monday said it will accept the five-acre land in Ayodhya allocated by the Supreme Court and construct a mosque on it, PTI reported. The land will also be utilised to build an Indo-Islamic research centre, a hospital and a library, the Board chairman Zufar Farooqui told reporters.

“Sunni Waqf Board will set up a trust for the construction of a mosque on the allotted five-acre site,” Farooqui added.

The Board’s decision comes after the Supreme Court in November last year unanimously granted the 2.77 acre disputed land to the Ram Mandir Trust while allocating a five-acre land in a “suitable, prominent” place in Ayodhya to the Sunni Waqf Board.

Initially, after the verdict was announced, the Board did not express contentment over it but decided not to file a review petition challenging the verdict. “It was not our demand that we want five acres. Since it has been granted, we respect the decision of the court. We will soon have a board meeting on this,” Farooqui said.

(With inputs from PTI)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.