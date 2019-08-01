Sunil Tatkare: No intention of leaving NCP

A day after his meeting with Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil gave rise to speculations about him joining the ruling party, NCP MP from Raigad Sunil Tatkare Wednesday clarified that his loyalties lie with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

On Tuesday, Tatkare was spotted at the official bungalow of Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil, leading to speculation that Tatkare, too, was planning to jump the ship. The NCP over the last few days has seen desertions by senior leaders.

“Apart from Chandrakant Patil, I met four other ministers, including those from the Shiv Sena. My meeting was limited to discussing about development work about my constituency. My loyalties lie only with Pawar saheb. There is an attempt to defame me by spreading such rumours. In the future the NCP will rise again like a phoenix and I will stand firmly with Pawar saheb,” Tatkare said.

The senior NCP leader is also involved in a turf war with his nephew and NCP MLA Avdhut Tatkare. Sunil is keen on ensuring nomination for his daughter from Shrivardhan constituency which his nephew Avdhut represents. The NCP leadership, including Sharad Pawar, tried to mediate between the two but their problems have remained unresolved. There had been indications that Avdhut, who had earlier held talks with the Sena leadership, was looking at moving to the BJP.