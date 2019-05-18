Sunil Joshi Murder case: May start probe again, says MP minister

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is considering reopening the 2007 murder case of former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharak Sunil Joshi in which the BJP’s candidate for the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat and Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur was the main accused,a senior government official said on Friday.

Joshi was shot dead on December 29, 2007, in Dewas town when he was on way to his one-room hideout.

The murder was first investigated by the Madhya Pradesh Police and later by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). After a protracted trial in the Dewas sessions Court and the NIA court in Bhopal, the trial was shifted back to the Dewas court, which acquitted all the accused in early 2017.

In February 2017, the law ministry’s prosecution wing wrote to the government that there was no ground for appeal arguing there was no circumstantial evidence and that all witnesses had turned hostile.

Law Minister P C Sharma told The Indian Express that the government would review the opinion given by the prosecution during the Shivraj Singh Chouhan regime.

He said the legal department would vet the trial court’s order and take a call on restarting the investigation. Pragya’s brother-in-law Bhagwan Jha said it was an attempt by the Congress government to scare her. He said the time to file an appeal against the trial court’s order had passed.

If the government still decides to go ahead with the review it would amount to a political decision, he added.

“It will mean even the BJP government can reopen old cases from 1947,” he added while speaking to the media.