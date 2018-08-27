Sunil Jakhar to Amarinder Singh: Give security cover to those set to be exposed by Ranjit Singh panel

PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar during a press conference in Jalandhar Sunday. (Express photo) PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar during a press conference in Jalandhar Sunday. (Express photo)

On the eve the new Punjab assembly session where Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report on Behbal Kalan firing case in to be tabled, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Jakhar Sunday urged CM Amarinder Singh to enhance the security of those whose name would be exposed as the key conspirators behind the firing incident.

He also said that while the SGPC had passed the resolution against Justice Ranjit Singh, it must explain its silence over the ‘pardon’ given to the head of Dera Sacha Sauda.

Interacting with the media here Sunday, the Lok Sabha MP, accompanied by Cabinet Ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Channi, said that the Commission would expose all the forces who had conspired for disturbing peace and harmony of the state for their vested political interests.

He said that such forces who had stage-managed the desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and ordered firing in Behbal Kalan would be taken to task by ensuring exemplary action against them. “I urged the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to enhance the security of all those people who have been named in the report, till they were not put behind the bars, for their protection,” said Jakhar, citing an incident at Yuba City — where Delhi State Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjit Singh G K — was beaten by members of the Sikh Community in United States on Sunday — as being reflective of people’s anger.

The Lok Sabha MP dared the SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to explain his role in the meeting held with Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Mumbai, besides explaining the reason behind firing and the allegations of investment being made in movies to mint huge profits after the meeting.

He said that former Deputy CM, who also held the portfolio of Home Affairs, should also explain the reason behind the firing that took place in Behbal Kalan. Jakhar also asked Sukhbir Badal to refrain from issuing baseless and irrational statements against the Commission adding that the managed clean chit by actor Akshay Kumar doesn’t absolve Akali Dal and its leaders of all their misdeeds.

Jakhar claimed that Punjabis across the globe would never forgive Akali leaders for their misdeeds, due to which they would be completely wiped out from political arena.

The Lok Sabha MP also slammed the Akali leadership for using derogatory language against the Commission. Jakhar asked the SGPC chief to desist for making any comment on the Commission or any member of the Cabinet. He said that it was unfortunate that such respected organisations too had been converted into political mouthpieces by those who had used religion for political purposes.

On 1984 riots, he questioned Badals to explain why did they not make any “sincere” efforts to get those guilty in 1984 riots punished with NDA in power at the Centre.

