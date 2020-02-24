Sunil Jakhar slams SAD over its threat to disrupt Punjab Assembly proceedings

Reacting to SAD’s threat, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said that it seemed that after demanding that the session be extended for 15 days, the Akali Dal had no issue to raise in the Assembly. Reacting to SAD’s threat, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said that it seemed that after demanding that the session be extended for 15 days, the Akali Dal had no issue to raise in the Assembly.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Sunday attacked the Akali Dal over their plan to disrupt proceedings of the Vidhan Sabha.

Seeking a clarification from Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on state DGP’s recent remark on the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, SAD leader Bikram Majithia had said on Saturday that if the CM’s response doesn’t come in 24 hours, then they will not let the Vidhan Sabha function on Monday.

Reacting to SAD’s threat, Jakhar said that it seemed that after demanding that the session be extended for 15 days, the Akali Dal had no issue to raise in the Assembly.

He added that Akalis were upset as many senior leaders had joined Akali Dal (Taksali) and had targeted the SAD chief Sukhbir Badal. Jakhar accused the former SAD-BJP government of burdening Punjab consumers heavily as well as the PSPCL by inviting private power companies into the state. He addled that under the SAD government agreements were signed by them to purchase power at higher rates due to vested financial and political interests.

On fight against drugs and criminals, he said that national interest will not be compromised even as opposition parties make hue and cry over the drive against gangsters and drug smugglers. He added that Chief Minister has told the officers not to spare erring persons irrespective of their political affiliations. The state was considering measures to counter smuggling of weapons and drugs through drones, said Jakhar.

