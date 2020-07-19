If Akalis had acted against Dera chief, sacrilege incidents wouldn’t have happened: Jakhar

PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar. PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar.

PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar Sunday dared SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to clear the air regarding his quid pro quo with Dera Sacha Sauda chief that prompted the Akali government to take a u-turn in the court when the Dera chief’s challan was to be presented in a case regarding his donning an attire worn by Guru Gobind Singh.

Interacting with select mediapersons, Jakhar, flanked by Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, produced the documents related to court proceedings and said these showed secret pacts between Sukhbir and the Dera chief as a result of which the Akali government had taken a u-turn in the court.

He said that the former deputy chief minister and home minister of the state must clear the entire situation before the panth. Jakhar said had the Akali government acted sternly against the Dera chief for wearing the attire like Guru Gobind Singh in 2007 then neither the incidents like sacrilege would have taken place nor would have firing incident taken place at Behbal Kalan.

The president of Punjab Congress said that for the sake of votes, Sukhbir has always supported the Dera chief, thereby backstabbing panth. He said that now the followers of Dera have openly admitted that they had supported the Akali Dal during the 2017 Assembly polls.

Highlighting the series of incidents related to Dera before the media, Jakhar said that between May 11-13, 2008, the Dera head had visited Salabatpura and here only he hurt the feelings of every Sikh by wearing attire like Guru Gobind Singh and offering Jaam-e-Insaan to his followers.

He said that its announcement was widely made in all the newspapers through huge advertisements. He said that after the incident, an FIR was lodged against him after investigation by the Patiala IG adding that this FIR was lodged with the consent of the Punjab Governor.

Jakhar said that after the Dera chief made efforts for cancellation of FIR and stopping the police from presenting challan in the court, the Akali government, in which Sukhbir was deputy chief minister, filed two affidavits in court that action would incite religious feelings besides giving free hand to his henchmen for assaulting the critics of Dera chief.

The PCC chief said that though in 2008 the High Court had allowed the government to file the challan, the matter was kept in limbo for four years as after fresh delimitation Bathinda Lok Sabha seat was de-reserved and Badal family was eyeing the seat for general elections in 2009 due to which trading started with the Dera chief.

He said that after 2009, the Dera chief had sensed it well that Sukhbir could do anything for votes so he waited for the right opportunity which came in the form of the 2012 Assembly polls. Jakhar said that under the pressure of the Dera chief, who had supported Akali Dal in the 2012 Assembly polls, the Akali government, which claimed itself to be totally for the panth, took a u-turn in the court and filed a fresh affidavit merely three days before Assembly polls that the Dera chief neither came to Salabatpura in May 2007 nor he had participated in any function.

Jakhar said that the Dera chief knew it well that Sukhbir could do anything for votes so he planned the release of his movie in 2015 and implemented his divisive agenda of 2007. He said that now on the directions of Sukhbir, the Dera chief was given pardon and the film was released throughout the state. He said that at this time only series of unfortunate incidents of sacrilege took place along with firing at Behbal Kalan adding that if timely action was taken against the Dera chief in 2007 then Punjab would not have witnessed this troubled time.

