Sunil Arora assumes charge as new Chief Election Commissioner

Sunil Arora took charge as the new Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi on Sunday, replacing O P Rawat. He was appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner by President Ram Nath Kovind on November 26.

Advertising

An IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre of 1980 batch, Arora was made the Election Commissioner in September last year to fill the vacancy created by former CEC Nasim Zaidi’s retirement.

Arora, 61, has previously served as the secretary of Information and Broadcasting and Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. He has worked in ministries and departments such as Finance, Textiles and Planning Commission. Arora also served as a secretary to Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje from 1993 to 1998 and as Principal Secretary to the CM between 2005 to 2008.

Arora’s first major task as CEC will be overseeing the smooth conduct of the crucial Lok Sabha polls in 2019.