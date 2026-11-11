NCP headed for another split? Sena’s Raut claims 20–22 MLAs may switch to Sharad Pawar camp

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that 20 to 22 MLAs from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar were considering leaving the party. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Sanjay Raut said the MLAs had met Sharad Pawar, asserting that these meetings were politically significant and not ‘merely informal’.
Sanjay Raut said that the MLAs could either return to the faction led by Sharad Pawar or join one or two other parties before the next elections.
“I have said this earlier as well. Sunetra Pawar’s party, which is Amit Shah’s party, has 20 to 22 MLAs who could leave at any time. They are in the mindset of leaving. They are meeting Sharad Pawar. They are not meeting him just for a chat,” Raut said.
Sanjay Raut also said that leaders in the NCP led by Sunetra Pawar were being forced to compromise on their self-respect in the absence of Ajit Pawar’s leadership.
“Ajit Pawar’s leadership is no longer there. In a way, they are being forced into subservience and have to mortgage their self-respect,” he said.
Raut said the legislators had two options: return to their original political camp led by Sharad Pawar or join one or two other parties before the next elections. He said a return to their original party should not necessarily be described as a merger.
“Either they will return to their original home. That cannot be called a merger. Or they will join one or two other parties before the elections. Amit Shah’s party will split once again,” he said.
Sanjay Raut’s claims of 20-22 MLAs planning to quit the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP come amid buzz that the two factions of the NCP could merge post meetings between the leaders of the two blocs. Recently, NCP (SP) state president Sunil Tatkare had said that former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had told him the date of merger of the two parties.