NCP headed for another split? Sena’s Raut claims 20–22 MLAs may switch to Sharad Pawar camp

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that 20 to 22 MLAs from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar were considering leaving the party. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Sanjay Raut said the MLAs had met Sharad Pawar, asserting that these meetings were politically significant and not ‘merely informal’.

Sanjay Raut said that the MLAs could either return to the faction led by Sharad Pawar or join one or two other parties before the next elections.

“I have said this earlier as well. Sunetra Pawar’s party, which is Amit Shah’s party, has 20 to 22 MLAs who could leave at any time. They are in the mindset of leaving. They are meeting Sharad Pawar. They are not meeting him just for a chat,” Raut said.