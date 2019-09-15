Sunday Express roundup: From a 1985 spy case to a 33-year-old hoping to clear Class 12

How Delhi Police tracked down the legal heir of a man embroiled in a spy case that rocked the Rajiv Gandhi government in the 80s; what life has in store for India’s first set of conjoined twins to be separated; how the death of a doctor made Assam’s hospitals wary; why a Telanagana temple has invited trouble for KCR; are some of the special stories in today’s Sunday Express.

The 1985 Coomar Narain spy case rocked the corridors of power in Delhi. Years later in 2000, Coomar is found dead and in 2002, his wife Geeta is strangled at a Rs 10 crore property in South Delhi. As the plush farmhouse remained unaccounted for, the police stumbled upon a story that spanned several decades that saw one of the most sensational spy cases.

And in this week’s Big Picture, The Sunday Express tracks the journey of India’s first set of twins joined at the head to be separated successfully.

Also in the N.E.W.S (North East West South) section, our Assam correspondent, Abhishek Saha, travels to Teok Tea Estate in Jorhat district in Assam in which a 73-year-old doctor was killed by a mob angry over the death of a patient. While Divya Goyal reports from Ludhiana about a man who is taking another shot at passing Class 12 — 15 years after he failed the exam and moved to Italy.

Other stories from the inside pages include a controversy surrounding the ambitious Rs 1,800-crore makeover of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha cave temple in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district and two men threatening a 16-year-old girl for riding a Royal Enfield at a village near Delhi.