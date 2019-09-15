Sunday Eye roundup: Mr Kutty from Karachi, a murder in Baghpat, more

Every week, the Sunday EYE special from the Indian Express brings to you the best weekend reads. Here is a glimpse at some of the stories from this week’s edition:

The cover story traces the journey of communist leader Biyyathil Moideen Kutty, who was born in Kerala but made Pakistan his home after 1949. “What was a man from Kerala, free-thinking and liberal, with a strong Left influence, doing in Pakistan? And, despite his early brush with the politics of the Muslim League while in Kerala, how had he turned a communist in a country created by the Muslim League for Muslims?” Uma Vishnu searches for the answers in this exhaustive profile of Kutty.

From the land of Jagannath, Sampad Patnaik writes about the demolition drive around the famous Puri temple. “Once a busy thoroughfare, thronged by fruit and flower vendors and markets, the sights, sounds and smells have vanished into the town’s balmy seaside air,” he writes.

And in Uttar Pradesh, a family feud over the death over her two brothers pushed a 23-year-old woman to commit cold-blooded murder. Khushbu shows no remorse as she warns her “list” of “six people” of consequences once she is released from jail.

From Kerala, Vishnu Varma bring you the story of Namboodiri, a retired government servant, who is engaging with more school students to teach them about the charm of their ‘mathrubhasha’ through ‘Malayala Madhuri’.

And on the back pages, The Zoya Factor star Dulquer Salmaan speaks to The Indian Express on his upcoming Hindi film, parenting and trying to keep things real in four industries.

And Kaushik Das Gupta writes about how the Bengali love for fish head derives from a primeval tradition of respecting all parts of edible creatures.