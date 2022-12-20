Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Narendra Modi, promises to support India’s G20 presidency

Google and Alphabet Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai, who was awarded the Padma Bhushan earlier this month, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. Terming his meeting with the Prime Minister a great one, Pichai, who is visiting India, tweeted: “Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India’s G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all.”

Responding to Pichai’s tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted: “Was a delight to meet you @sundarpichai and discuss innovation, technology and more. It is important the world continues to work together to leverage tech for human prosperity and sustainable development.”

While the company did not disclose what was discussed during the meeting, Pichai, in a blog to mark the start of his visit to India, stated that he would be discussing with Modi how Google is “supporting small businesses and start-ups, investing in cybersecurity, providing education and skills training, applying AI in sectors like agriculture and healthcare, and other priorities”.

Pichai also met President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi. Following their interaction, President Murmu described Pichai as a symbol of Indian talent and wisdom and asked him to work for universal digital literacy in India.

CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President described Shri Pichai, a recipient of Padma Bhushan, as a symbol of Indian talent and wisdom and urged him to work for universal digital literacy in India. pic.twitter.com/1pfm1xNUd7 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 19, 2022

Pichai also met Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and spoke at a Google for India event.

Google is building voice and text search for over 100 Indian languages and will spend $75 million to support women-led startups in the country, said Pichai at the start of his visit to India – a nation that he saw as a big export economy. India, he said, will be a big export economy and it needs to create a balance between safeguarding citizens and enabling companies to innovate with its framework.