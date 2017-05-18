Sunanda Pushkar death probe: Court asks Delhi Police: How many more times do you need to visit hotel?

Pushkar died on Jan 17, 2014 Pushkar died on Jan 17, 2014

A Delhi court has asked Delhi Police how many more trips it would require to the Leela Hotel suite, where Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar was found dead, before the probe in the case can be concluded. The court is hearing a plea by Leela Hotel seeking de-sealing of suite number 345, where Pushkar’s body was found on January 17, 2014.

The plea says the room has been sealed since then and, as a result, the super luxury hotel has lost revenue of more than Rs 50 lakh. Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma stated, “Let SHO file a report by coordinating with the forensic team as to how much time and visits they need for taking the final view of the room for concluding their investigation.”

This came in the wake of a submission by the Delhi Police that the suite may be required for further examination by the Forensic Science Laboratory or by any lab team. The case will be heard on July 14. The Rs 55,000 per day suite, where Sunanda was found dead, has not been visited by police in the past year, the hotel said. The hotel also said it has extended full cooperation to police, but is now of the opinion that the suite can be de-sealed.

“No prejudice will be caused to police if the suit is de-sealed as the same has been examined multiple times, and after three years, nothing new could be recorded,” stated the plea by the hotel. After her death, Pushkar’s viscera samples were sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) lab in Washington DC to determine the kind of poison that killed her. This was after the AIIMS medical board identified poisoning as the reason behind her death but did not mention any specific substance.

The FBI report had virtually ruled out the theory of polonium poisoning causing her death. However, after Delhi Police failed to draw any conclusion on basis of the findings, the report was handed over to a medical board for examination before further proceedings in the case.

