Sunanda Pushkar death: Police oppose Tharoor bail plea, say he might ‘flee the country’

Tharoor has already been summoned as an accused in the case on July 7 by an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate.(Express photo by Ravi Kanojia) Tharoor has already been summoned as an accused in the case on July 7 by an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate.(Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

A Delhi court Wednesday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in the case relating to the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. Special Judge Arvind Kumar reserved the judgment after Delhi Police opposed Tharoor’s anticipatory bail plea, saying he might “flee the country”.

Tharoor has already been summoned as an accused in the case on July 7 by an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava said that since Tharoor is an influential person, he may harm the investigation. “He is a frequent flier and may settle abroad. Some of the key witnesses — including Narayan Singh and Bajrangi — are still working with Tharoor and he may influence them,” he said.

However, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Tharoor, told the court that police are making statements contrary to ones made earlier. “In the chargesheet, they (police) said that Tharoor cooperated during the probe and therefore, he was not arrested. Police is speaking contrary to what they were speaking earlier,” Sibal said.

Sibal and Manu Singhvi also told the court that since Tharoor was not arrested before the filing of the chargesheet, he should be given protection from arrest. In his plea, Tharoor had submitted that the SIT had categorically stated that his custodial interrogation was not required.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App