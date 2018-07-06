Sunanda Pushkar death: Court grants Shashi Tharoor bail, says police claim is ‘without basis’

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted relief to Tharoor and asked him to furnish a personal bond and surety of Rs 1 lakh each. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia) Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted relief to Tharoor and asked him to furnish a personal bond and surety of Rs 1 lakh each. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

Stating that the Delhi Police’s apprehension that Congress MP Shashi Tharoor may influence witnesses is “without any basis”, a special court Thursday granted Tharoor anticipatory bail in a case relating to the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted relief to Tharoor and asked him to furnish a personal bond and surety of Rs 1 lakh each. It also directed him not to tamper with evidence or leave the country without the court’s approval. “There is nothing on record to suggest that the accused has tried to influence any witness or tamper with evidence. On the contrary, he has cooperated with the investigation as and when called. There is no allegation that he has not cooperated with the investigating agency during investigation… apprehension of the prosecution that accused may flee and may attempt to shift to some foreign country is without any basis,” said Special Judge Arvind Kumar.

The court added that more than 3.5 years have passed since the case was registered against him but he was not arrested. “The prosecution has failed to cite even a single instance when the accused has made any such attempt… there is no substance on the contention of the public prosecutor that the accused may tamper with the evidence…” said the special judge.

Tharoor had moved the court on July 3 seeking interim relief, after he was summoned by police as an accused on July 7.

