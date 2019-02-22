Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor wants order for trial to be set aside

During a hearing in the Sunanda Pushkar death case Thursday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor sought setting aside an order to commit the case for trial in the sessions court, saying there are discrepancies in the electronic evidence filed along with the chargesheet by police. Tharoor has been charged with allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife.

On February 4, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate had sent the case to the sessions court for further proceedings as the offence under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) was triable by a sessions judge.

The MP, through senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, told Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj that compliance of Section 207 CrPC is mandatory and, thus, the ACMM’s order be set aside and the discrepancy removed.

The special judge sought to know the public prosecutor’s response to Tharoor’s revision petition, challenging the magistrate’s direction to commit the case for trial, by March 7.

The counsel for the prosecuting agency orally challenged the magistrate’s interim order, in which it had restrained the investigating agency from sharing the chargesheet with any third party. The special judge said this can be argued on the next date of hearing and to maintain the position as it is till then.

Tharoor also sought permission to travel to Saudi Arabia from February 28 till March 4 to attend a seminar. The court directed police to file their stand and listed it for hearing on February 25.