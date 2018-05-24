Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Sunanda Pushkar death case: Special court to hear case on May 28

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Special court to hear case on May 28

Sunanda Pushkar death case: The Delhi Police had on May 14 accused Tharoor, the Lok Sabha MP representing Thiruvananthapuram, of abetting Pushkar's suicide and told a city court that he should be summoned as an accused in the four-and-half year-old case.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: May 24, 2018 4:03:46 pm
Sunanda Pushkar death case: Special court to hear case on May 28 Sunanda Pushkar died in January 2014. The police named Shashi Tharoor as the only accused.  (File)
Related News

A Delhi court today transferred the Sunanda Pushkar death case, in which her husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor have been chargesheeted for abetting her suicide, to a special court designated to try lawmakers. Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmendra Singh transferred the case to Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, who will take up the matter on May 28.

“Since he is a sitting Member of Parliament, the matter is being sent to the special designated court for politicians, that is ACMM Samar Vishal. Matter be taken up on May 28,” the court said.

The Delhi Police had on May 14 accused Tharoor, the Lok Sabha MP representing Thiruvananthapuram, of abetting Pushkar’s suicide and told a city court that he should be summoned as an accused in the four-and-half year-old case, claiming there was sufficient evidence against him.

In a nearly 3,000-page chargesheet, the police named Tharoor as the only accused while also alleging that he had subjected his wife to cruelty.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now