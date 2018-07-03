Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor moves for anticipatory bail ahead of court appearance

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with his wife Sunanda Pushkar. (File photo) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with his wife Sunanda Pushkar. (File photo)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has moved for an anticipatory bail on Tuesday, just days he is set to appear before a Delhi court in the Sunanda Pushkar death case. Taking note of it, the Patiala House court said it will take up his plea at 10.00 am tomorrow.

Tharoor’s counsel told ANI: “SIT categorically stated in chargesheet that probe is concluded and no custodial interrogation of any person is reqd. Law is very clear that if charge sheet is filed without arrest, bail is inevitable. Matter fixed for consideration at 10 am tomorrow.”

Tharoor has been summoned by the trial court on July 7 as an accused in the case. He is charged with abetting the suicide of his wife and subjecting here to cruelty.

Delhi Police filed a chargesheet in May naming Tharoor as an accused. Pushkar, according to the chargesheet, killed herself by overdosing on antidepressant pills.

Tharoor dismissed the chargesheet as “preposterous” and said he would contest it. He also slammed the police probe.

On January 17, 2014, Pushkar was found dead in Leela Hotel in south Delhi. The police initially treated her death as murder but failed to gather any evidence to support it.

