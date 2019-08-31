Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi police pushes for prosecution of Tharoor on murder charge

Delhi Police on Saturday urged a Delhi court to prosecute Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for abetment to suicide or “in alternative” on murder charge in the case of death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in 2014. Senior public prosecutor Atul Srivastava made the submissions during arguments on framing of charges in the case.

The former Union minister, who is currently on bail in the case, was charged by Delhi Police under Sections 498-A and 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

“Please frame sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty), 306 (abetment of suicide) or in alternative 302 (murder) IPC against the accused (Tharoor),” the probe agency told special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

Reading out a statement of the couple’s domestics help, who is one of the witnesses in the case, the prosecutor said that the couple had a fight over a girl named ‘Katy’ and some Blackberry messages. The prosecutor said that before her death, Pushkar wanted to address a press conference on the IPL issue and had said “I will not leave him (Tharoor)”.

Police told the court that Pushkar was suffering from mental agony due to a strained relationship with her husband. She had a scuffle with her husband and had various injury marks a few days before her death, they said. Police accused Tharoor of torturing his wife which abetted her to commit suicide.

The prosecutor also apprised the court about Pushkar’s friend and journalist Nalini Singh’s statement, which is part of the charge sheet, that the relation between the couple was tense and bad. “She (Pushkar) told she helped Tharoor a lot in IPL matter. She had found some messages between Tarar and Tharoor. She refused to go to their house and instead went to the Leela hotel. The relation between the couple was very bad,” Singh had said in her statement.

The case is now listed for the next hearing on October 17. The case was earlier sent to the sessions court for further proceedings. The maximum punishment for the offence listed in the charge sheet is 10 years of imprisonment. However, if convicted for 302 (murder), the maximum punishment is the death penalty while the minimum is life imprisonment.

Pushkar, 51, was found dead in a suite of luxury hotel Leela in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri on the night of January 17, 2014. -With inputs from PTI