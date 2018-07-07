Sunanda Pushkar case: Delhi court grants regular bail to Shashi Tharoor, next hearing on July 26

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor outside Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Saturday. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor outside Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Saturday. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

Two days after he was granted anticipatory bail, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was given regular bail by Delhi’s Patiala House Court in the Sunanda Pushkar death case on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. “There is no requirement to file a formal bail. Anticipatory bail had been granted by the sessions court,” the judge said.

Public prosecutor and Tharoor’s counsel also opposed the applications moved by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, seeking the court’s nod to assist the prosecution in the case. Reacting to the opposition, Swamy told ANI, “Today, the Delhi Police and counsel for accused said my position is not maintainable. I argued that under Section 302 of CrPc, I am entitled to do so. The question of maintainability is irrelevant. I am here to see that the trial is fair and that the Delhi Police does not botch it.”

The court has slated July 26 for scrutiny of documents and consideration of the application.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate had summoned the Thiruvananthapuram MP today after a 3,000-page chargesheet was filed against him by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

On Thursday, Special Judge Arvind Kumar had granted Tharoor anticipatory bail on the condition that Tharoor furnishes a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and also directed him not to leave the country without permission. The judge also asked him not to tamper with evidence.

In his plea for anticipatory bail, Tharoor had argued that the chargesheet in the case was filed and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had categorically stated that the probe was concluded and that his custodial interrogation was not required.

However, the Delhi Police had opposed it saying Tharoor might “flee the country”. Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava had said since Tharoor is an influential person, he may harm the investigation. “He is a frequent flier and may settle abroad. Some of the key witnesses — including Narayan Singh and Bajrangi — are still working with Tharoor and he may influence them,” he had said earlier.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Tharoor, accused the police of making statements contrary to ones made earlier. “In the chargesheet, they (police) said that Tharoor cooperated during the probe and therefore, he was not arrested. Police is speaking contrary to what they were speaking earlier,” Sibal told the court.

Sibal and Manu Singhvi also told the court that since Tharoor was not arrested before the filing of the chargesheet, he should be given protection from arrest. In his plea, Tharoor had submitted that the SIT had categorically stated that his custodial interrogation was not required.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. Tharoor has been charged under sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested in the case.

