Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi court reserves order on summons to Shashi Tharoor as accused

Sunanda Pushkar died in January 2014. The police named Shashi Tharoor as the only accused. (File) Sunanda Pushkar died in January 2014. The police named Shashi Tharoor as the only accused. (File)

A Delhi fast-track court on Monday fixed June 5 as the date for announcing order on whether to summon Congress leader Shashi Tharoor as an accused in Sunanda Pushkar death case. While substantiating cruelty and abetment charges, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava read an email of Sunanda to Tharoor, days before her death when she was ill. She wrote: “I don’t care about the tests. I have no will to live. All I pray is death,” he read the mail.

Shrivastava later explained that the email was written on January 8, 2014. Sunanda had died on January 17. “Cause of death is poisning…We have enough evidence of cruelty. Her dead body, there were ante-mortem injuries,” the prosecutor told the court. The APP added, “Once Sunanda Puskar had gone for urinal at an airport. Tharoor had left her and gone outside.”

The Delhi Police had on May 14 accused Tharoor, the Lok Sabha MP representing Thiruvananthapuram, of abetting Pushkar’s suicide and told a city court that he should be summoned as an accused in the four-and-half-year-old case, claiming there was sufficient evidence against him.

In a nearly 3,000-page chargesheet, the police named Tharoor as the only accused while also alleging that he had subjected his wife to cruelty.

READ | Delhi Police charge Shashi Tharoor with cruelty, abetting wife’s ‘suicide’

Tharoor’s counsels informed the court that the matter was fixed at 3 pm and the hearing had begun early. To this APP Shrivastava said, “You dont have any locus now…You can only say this before summons.”

Reacting to the development, Tharoor had said on Twitter: “I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous chargesheet and intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part… If this is conclusion arrived at after 4-plus years of investigation, it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police.”

Pushkar was found dead in a five-star hotel room in Delhi on January 17, 2014. The chargesheet also dropped murder charges. Initially, an FIR was registered by the Delhi Police on January 1, 2015, against unknown persons on charges of murder.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd