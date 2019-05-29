Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi court allows Tharoor to travel abroad

Toggle Menu
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File/Express photo by Renuka Puri)

A Delhi court Wednesday allowed Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, accused in a case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death, to travel abroad.

“The applicant has to travel to United Kingdom and France as he has been invited to speak at different events, scheduled to be held from June 2 to July 1. The applicant has been invited to attend and speak at several events across the United Kingdom during this period,” the application said.

While granting him bail in the case, the court had directed him not to leave the country without its prior permission. The former Union minister has been charged under Sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 of IPC, but he has not been arrested in the case.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

