Sunanda Pushkar case: Trial against Shashi Tharoor to begin on February 21

Tharoor has been charged under sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested in the case. The Thiruvananthapuram MP was granted regular bail last year.

In this Sept. 4, 2010 file photo, Shashi Tharoor with his wife Sunanda Pushkar at their wedding reception in New Delhi, India. (AP Photo/File)

A Delhi sessions court will begin hearing from February 21 the Sunanda Pushkar death case in which her husband and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is facing abetment to suicide and cruelty charges. The Patiala House Court sent the case for trial after dismissing BJP MP Subramanian Swamy’s plea seeking to assist the court in the matter.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

