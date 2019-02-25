Sunanda Pushkar case: Delhi court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel to Saudi Arabia

A Delhi court on Monday allowed former Union minister and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who has been accused of abetting the suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, to travel to Saudi Arabia for a seminar from February 28 to March 4.

Special CBI judge Arun Bhardwaj granted the permission noting that the Congress MP from Thiruvanthapuram had earlier abided by terms and conditions of the court while travelling abroad. It also noted that another court had already granted him permission to travel to UAE, Qatar and Bahrain.

“Considering the fact that earlier the applicant/ accused was given permission to travel abroad and he has abided by the terms and conditions of the court, now the applicant/accused is further permitted to visit Saudi Arabia from February 28 to March 4 in addition to permission already granted to him to travel to UAE, Qatar and Bahrain,” the court said.

The Congress leader, who is facing abetment to suicide and cruelty charges, had sought the court’s permission to travel abroad following an invite by the Kerala Muslim Culture Centre, Saudi National Committee for a UDF National Seminar which is scheduled to be held from March 1 to 3. Tharoor will also attend a conference on the invitation from Zahrani Group, Saudi Arabia on ‘Indo-Arab trade in ancient India’.

Tharoor reminded the court that he had always abided by the terms and conditions and had never violated them in any manner in the past.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple were staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.