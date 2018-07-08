Sunanda Pushkar case: Cops tell court Subramanian Swamy’s plea ‘not maintainable’

The court noted that Tharoor had joined the investigation as and when called by police. It had also observed that police had not, at any point of time, said that Tharoor tried to flee or shift base to another country. The court noted that Tharoor had joined the investigation as and when called by police. It had also observed that police had not, at any point of time, said that Tharoor tried to flee or shift base to another country.

The Delhi Police Saturday opposed BJP leader Subramanian Swamy’s plea seeking direction from the court to assist the prosecution in the case of death of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Delhi Police submitted that Swamy’s application was “not maintainable” either in “facts or law”. The matter came up during the hearing in the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court where Tharoor was summoned as an accused in the case Saturday.

The application submitted by Delhi Police inspector VKPS Yadav stated, “It is respectfully submitted that this court is not going to conduct trial as it will be conducted by a sessions court and application is liable to be dismissed.”

Police also opposed Swamy’s second application which sought vigilance inquiry report from police. Tharoor’s counsel Vikas Pahwa opposed Swamy’s application on the ground that it did not have any locus in the case and submitted that he wanted to file a written reply.

On Saturday, Tharoor was also granted regular bail after furnishing of bail bond and surety of Rs 1 lakh each. A special court had earlier observed that the prosecution’s apprehensions that Tharoor may flee abroad or influence witnesses were “without any basis”. The court had also directed Tharoor not to tamper with evidence or leave the country without the court’s prior nod.

The court noted that Tharoor had joined the investigation as and when called by police. It had also observed that police had not, at any point of time, said that Tharoor tried to flee or shift base to another country.

Meanwhile, Tharoor’s counsel Vikas Pahwa said: “We filed a fresh application… seeking urgent directions submitting that there is widespread dissemination of false information in public, which is affecting his (Tharoor’s) constitutional right to fair trial, right to privacy and right to remain silent. The Ld ACMM has issued notice to Delhi Police and in the meantime restrained them from supplying, disclosing, sharing the chargesheet and supporting documents to any third person or a stranger without the court’s permission.”

