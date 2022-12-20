scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Sun Temple at Modhera, Vadnagar town among three places added to tentative list of UNESCO heritage sites: ASI

The UNESCO website describes a tentative list as an "inventory of those properties which each State Party intends to consider for nomination".

Modhera's Sun Temple is one of the historical sites in Gujarat. (gujarattourism)

Three new cultural sites in India, including iconic Sun Temple at Modhera, historic Vadnagar town in Gujarat and rock-cut relief sculptures of Unakoti in Tripura, have been added to the tentative list of UNESCO world heritage sites, the ASI said on Tuesday.

The UNESCO website describes a tentative list as an "inventory of those properties which each State Party intends to consider for nomination".

On Tuesday, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy tweeted to share the news and also shared images of the three sites.

“Congratulations India! India adds 3 more sites to @UNESCO’s Tentative List: 01 Vadnagar- A multi-layered Historic town, Gujarat 02 Sun Temple, Modhera and its adjoining monuments 03 Rock-cut Sculptures and Reliefs of the Unakoti, Unakoti Range, Unakoti District,” he tweeted.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) also shared his tweet and added that the step will provide a big boost to India’s cultural heritage.

“Big boost to #India’s cultural heritage, as Sun Temple, Modhera & adjoining monuments, rock-cut Sculptures & Reliefs of Unakoti and Vadnagar, a multi-layered historic town, Gujarat are the 3 new sites added to Tentative List of @UNESCO #WorldHeritagesites, making the count to 52,” it tweeted. PTI

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 07:37:22 pm
