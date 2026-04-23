Summer vacation 2026: Railways adds 132 coaches to 104 trains to ease rush – Full list

A total of 908 summer special trains have been approved for operation between April 15 and July 15, 2026. (Image: WR)

Summer 2026 travel: The North Western Railway has added 132 extra coaches to 104 trains to ease passenger rush. This augmentation will generate additional berths, further improving the chances of ticket confirmation.

In a statement, the NWR said: “In view of the additional passenger traffic during the summer holidays, the Railways is undertaking a temporary augmentation of 132 coaches across various classes in 52 pairs of train services (104 trains) to ensure passenger convenience.”

Recently, the national transporter announced to operate over 18,200 summer special train trips this year to handle the surge in demand. A total of 908 summer special trains have been approved for operation between April 15 and July 15, 2026.