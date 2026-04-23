Summer vacation 2026: Railways adds 132 coaches to 104 trains to ease rush – Full list

Summer 2026 travel: The North Western Railway has added 132 extra coaches to 104 trains to ease passenger rush. This augmentation will generate additional berths, further improving the chances of ticket confirmation.
In a statement, the NWR said: “In view of the additional passenger traffic during the summer holidays, the Railways is undertaking a temporary augmentation of 132 coaches across various classes in 52 pairs of train services (104 trains) to ensure passenger convenience.”
Recently, the national transporter announced to operate over 18,200 summer special train trips this year to handle the surge in demand. A total of 908 summer special trains have been approved for operation between April 15 and July 15, 2026.
Summer travel 2026: Full list of trains with augmented coaches
In Train No. 22471/22472 (Lalgarh–Delhi Sarai–Lalgarh Rail Service), a temporary augmentation of one 3rd AC coach and one Sleeper Class coach is being implemented, effective from Lalgarh from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26, and from Delhi Sarai from 03.05.26 to 02.06.26.
In Train No. 20473/20474 (Delhi Sarai–Udaipur City–Delhi Sarai Rail Service), a temporary augmentation of one 3rd AC coach and one Sleeper Class coach is being implemented, effective from Delhi Sarai from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26, and from Udaipur City from 02.05.26 to 01.06.26.
In Train No. 22977/22978 (Jaipur–Jodhpur–Jaipur Rail Service), a temporary augmentation of one First-cum-Second AC coach and one 3rd AC coach is being implemented, effective from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26.
In Train No. 19611/19614 (Ajmer–Amritsar–Ajmer Rail Service), a temporary augmentation of one Second Sleeper Class coach is being implemented, effective from Ajmer from 02.05.26 to 30.05.26, and from Amritsar from 03.05.26 to 31.05.26.
In Train No. 19613/19612, the Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer rail service, one Second Sleeper Class coach is being temporarily added for journeys originating from Ajmer from 02.05.26 to 30.05.26, and from Amritsar from 03.05.26 to 31.05.26.
In Train No. 09621/09622, the Ajmer-Bandra Terminus-Ajmer Special rail service, one Second Sleeper Class coach is being temporarily added for journeys originating from Ajmer from 03.05.26 to 31.05.26, and from Bandra Terminus from 04.05.26 to 01.06.26.
In Train No. 12065/12066, the Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Ajmer Jan Shatabdi rail service, one Air-Conditioned Chair Car coach is being temporarily added for the period from 01.05.26 to 30.05.26.
In Train No. 14801/14802, the Jodhpur-Indore-Jodhpur rail service, two Second Sleeper Class coaches and three General Class coaches are being temporarily added for journeys originating from Jodhpur from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26, and from Indore from 04.05.26 to 03.06.26.
In Train Service No. 12465/12466 (Indore–Bhagat Ki Kothi–Indore), a temporary augmentation of 02 Second Sleeper Class coaches and 03 General Class coaches is being implemented, effective from Indore from 02.02.26 to 01.06.26, and from Bhagat Ki Kothi from 03.05.26 to 02.06.26.
In Train Service No. 14854/14853 (Jodhpur–Varanasi City–Jodhpur), a temporary augmentation of 01 Third AC Class coach is being implemented, effective from Jodhpur from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26, and from Varanasi City from 02.05.26 to 01.06.26.
In Train Service No. 14864/14863 (Jodhpur–Varanasi City–Jodhpur), a temporary augmentation of 01 Third AC Class coach is being implemented, effective from Jodhpur from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26, and from Varanasi City from 02.05.26 to 01.06.26.
In Train Service No. 14866/14865 (Jodhpur–Varanasi City–Jodhpur), a temporary augmentation of 01 Third AC Class coach is being implemented, effective from Jodhpur from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26, and from Varanasi City from 02.05.26 to 01.06.26.
In Train Service No. 22987/22988 (Ajmer–Agra Fort–Ajmer), a temporary augmentation of 02 General Class coaches is being implemented, effective from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26.
In Train No. 14807/14808, Jodhpur–Dadar–Jodhpur service, a temporary augmentation of 01 Third AC coach and 02 Second Sleeper Class coaches is being implemented, effective from Jodhpur from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26, and from Dadar from 02.05.26 to 01.06.26.
In Train No. 20483/20484, Bhagat Ki Kothi–Dadar–Bhagat Ki Kothi service, a temporary augmentation of 01 Third AC coach and 02 Second Sleeper Class coaches is being implemented, effective from Bhagat Ki Kothi from 04.05.26 to 28.05.26, and from Dadar from 05.05.26 to 29.05.26.
In Train No. 04827/04828, Bhagat Ki Kothi (Jodhpur)–Bandra Terminus–Bhagat Ki Kothi (Jodhpur) Weekly Special service, a temporary augmentation of 01 Third AC coach and 02 Second Sleeper Class coaches is being implemented, effective from Bhagat Ki Kothi (Jodhpur) from 02.05.26 to 30.05.26, and from Bandra Terminus from 03.05.26 to 31.05.26.
In Train No. 20485/20486 (Jodhpur–Sabarmati–Jodhpur service), one 3rd AC coach and two 2nd Sleeper Class coaches are being temporarily augmented for journeys originating from Jodhpur between 01.05.26 and 31.05.26, and from Sabarmati between 03.05.26 and 02.06.26.
In Train No. 20492/20491 (Sabarmati–Jaisalmer–Sabarmati service), one 3rd AC coach and two 2nd Sleeper Class coaches are being temporarily augmented for journeys originating from Sabarmati between 01.05.26 and 31.05.26, and from Jaisalmer between 02.05.26 and 01.06.26.
In Train No. 12988/12987 (Ajmer–Sealdah–Ajmer service), one First-cum-Second AC coach is being temporarily augmented for journeys originating from Ajmer between 01.05.26 and 31.05.26, and from Sealdah between 02.05.26 and 01.06.26.
In Train No. 09653/09654 (Ajmer–Bandra Terminus–Ajmer Special), one 2nd Sleeper Class coach is being temporarily augmented for journeys originating from Ajmer between 02.05.26 and 30.05.26, and from Bandra Terminus between 03.05.26 and 31.05.26.
One Second Sleeper Class coach is being temporarily added to Train No. 09627/09628, Ajmer-Solapur-Ajmer Special, from Ajmer from 06.05.26 to 27.05.26, and from Solapur from 07.05.26 to 28.05.26.
Train No. 14735/14736, Shri Ganganagar–Ambala–Shri Ganganagar Express, is being temporarily augmented with 04 General Class coaches from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26.
Train No. 04705/04706, Hanumangarh–Jaipur–Hanumangarh Express, is being temporarily augmented with 04 General Class coaches from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26.
Train No. 04703/04704, Hanumangarh–Shri Ganganagar–Hanumangarh Express, is being temporarily augmented with 04 General Class coaches from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26.
Train No. 54754/54753, Shri Ganganagar–Bathinda–Shri Ganganagar Express, is being temporarily augmented with 04 General Class coaches from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26.
Train No. 54756/54755, Shri Ganganagar–Bathinda–Shri Ganganagar Express, is being temporarily augmented with 04 General Class coaches from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26.
Train No. 54766/54765, Bathinda–Dhuri–Bathinda Express, is being temporarily augmented with 04 General Class coaches from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26.
Train No. 04711/04712, Bikaner–Bandra Terminus–Bikaner Weekly Special Train Service: One Second Sleeper Class coach and one Third AC Class coach are being temporarily augmented in this service, effective from Bikaner from 06.05.26 to 27.05.26, and from Bandra Terminus from 07.05.26 to 28.05.26.
Train No. 04715/04716, Bikaner–Sainagar Shirdi–Bikaner Weekly Special Train Service: One Second Sleeper Class coach and one Third AC Class coach are being temporarily augmented in this service, effective from Bikaner from 02.05.26 to 30.05.26, and from Sainagar Shirdi from 03.05.26 to 31.05.26.
Train No. 22497/22498, Shri Ganganagar–Tiruchchirappalli–Shri Ganganagar Express Train Service: One Third AC Class coach is being temporarily augmented in this service, effective from Shri Ganganagar from 04.05.26 to 25.05.26, and from Tiruchchirappalli from 08.05.26 to 29.05.26.
Train No. 20481/20482, Bhagat Ki Kothi–Tiruchchirappalli–Bhagat Ki Kothi Express Train Service: One Second Sleeper Class coach is being temporarily augmented in this service, effective from Bhagat Ki Kothi from 06.05.26 to 27.05.26, and from Tiruchchirappalli from 09.05.26 to 30.06.26.
Train No. 12985/12986, Jaipur–Delhi Sarai–Jaipur Double-Decker Rail Service, is being temporarily augmented with one Executive AC Chair Car coach from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26.
In Train No. 12482/12481, the Sri Ganganagar-Delhi-Sri Ganganagar Express service, one Second Sleeper Class coach is being temporarily added for journeys originating from Sri Ganganagar from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26, and from Delhi from 02.05.26 to 01.06.26.
In Train No. 14731/14732, the Delhi-Bathinda-Delhi Express service, one Second Sleeper Class coach is being temporarily added for journeys originating from Delhi from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26, and from Bathinda from 02.05.26 to 01.06.26.
In Train No. 04717/04718, the Hisar-Tirupati-Hisar Special service, one Third AC Class coach is being temporarily added for journeys originating from Hisar from 02.05.26 to 30.05.26, and from Tirupati from 04.05.26 to 01.05.26.
In Train No. 19617/19618, the Madar-Rewari-Madar service, five Second Ordinary Class coaches are being temporarily added from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26.
In Train No. 19620/19619, the Rewari-Phulera-Rewari service, five Second Ordinary Class coaches are being temporarily added from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26.
Train No. 59632/59631, Rewari-Hisar-Rewari rail service, is being temporarily augmented with 05 Second Class General coaches from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26.
Train No. 19622/19621, Rewari-Phulera-Rewari rail service, is being temporarily augmented with 05 Second Class General coaches from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26.
Train No. 59630/59629, Phulera-Jaipur-Phulera rail service, is being temporarily augmented with 05 Second Class General coaches from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26.
Train No. 09635/09636, Jaipur-Rewari-Jaipur rail service, is being temporarily augmented with 05 Second Class General coaches from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26.
Train No. 14795/14796, Bhiwani-Kalka-Bhiwani rail service, is being temporarily augmented with 03 Second Class General coaches from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26.
Train No. 14705/14706, the Bhiwani–Dehar Ka Balaji–Bhiwani rail service, is being temporarily augmented with 03 Second Ordinary Class coaches from 02.05.26 to 01.06.26.
Train No. 14725/14726, the Bhiwani–Mathura–Bhiwani rail service, has been temporarily augmented with 03 Second Ordinary Class coaches—departing from Bhiwani from 03.05.26 to 02.06.26, and from Mathura from 04.05.26 to 03.06.26.
Train No. 54794/54793, the Mathura–Sawai Madhopur–Mathura rail service, has been temporarily augmented with 03 Second Ordinary Class coaches—departing from Mathura from 03.05.26 to 02.06.26, and from Mathura from 04.05.26 to 03.06.26.
Train No. 20471/20472, the Shri Ganganagar–Puri–Shri Ganganagar rail service, has been temporarily augmented with 01 Second Sleeper Class coach—departing from Shri Ganganagar from 03.05.26 to 31.05.26, and from Puri from 06.05.26 to 03.06.26.
Train No. 14715/14716, the Hisar–Jaipur–Hisar rail service, is being augmented with 02 Ordinary Class coaches—departing from Hisar from 01.05.26 to 31.05.26, and from Jaipur from 04.05.26 to 03.06.26.
Two General Class coaches are being added to Train No. 14734/14733, the Jaipur–Bathinda–Jaipur rail service, from May 2, 2026, to June 1, 2026.
In Train No. 54704/54703, the Jaipur-Bathinda-Jaipur service, two General Class coaches are being added for journeys originating from Jaipur from 03.05.26 to 02.06.26, and from Bathinda from 04.05.26 to 03.06.26.
In Train No. 12495/12496, the Bikaner-Kolkata-Bikaner service, one 3rd AC coach and one Sleeper Class coach are being temporarily added for journeys originating from Bikaner from 07.05.26 to 28.05.26, and from Kolkata from 08.05.26 to 29.05.26.
In Train No. 22473/22474, the Bikaner-Bandra Terminus-Bikaner service, one 3rd AC coach and one Sleeper Class coach are being temporarily added for journeys originating from Bikaner from 04.05.26 to 25.05.26, and from Bandra Terminus from 05.05.26 to 26.05.26.
In Train No. 22491/22492, the Jodhpur-Delhi-Jodhpur service, one 3rd AC coach and one 3rd AC Economy Class coach are being temporarily added for journeys originating from Jodhpur from 01.05.26 to 15.05.26, and from Delhi from 02.05.26 to 16.05.26.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More