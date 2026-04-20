Summer Special Trains 2026: Indian Railways to run over 18,200 trips – check zone-wise data

Summer Special Trains 2026:Indian Railways has planned to run over 18,200 summer special trains this year to handle the surge in passenger demand. According to the national transporter, a total of 908 summer special trains have been approved for operation between April 15 and July 15, 2026.
“Railways has taken significant steps to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for passengers during the peak summer season by approving a large number of special train services across the country. For the period from 15 April 2026 to 15 July 2026, a total of 908 summer special trains have been approved, which will operate 18,262 trips to cater to the increased travel demand.
Out of these, 660 trains have already been notified, accounting for 11,294 trips, ensuring that a substantial portion of the planned services is already available for passenger booking and travel planning well in advance,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
The South Central Railway (SCR) will operate the highest number of summer special trains, with 124 trains accounting for 1,184 trips. It is followed by Western Railway with 106 trains (2,078 trips), North Western Railway with 76 trains (2,245 trips), Northern Railway with 76 trains (2,090 trips), Central Railway with 74 trains (3,082 trips), and Southern Railway with 72 trains (558 trips).
The East Central Railway will operate 64 trains (2,711 trips), followed by North Central Railway with 54 trains (1,163 trips), North Eastern Railway with 52 trains (814 trips), East Coast Railway with 28 trains (410 trips), and West Central Railway with 28 trains (408 trips).
Meanwhile, Eastern Railway will operate 24 trains (392 trips), followed by Northeast Frontier Railway with 24 trains (220 trips), South Eastern Railway with 20 trains (276 trips), South East Central Railway with 10 trains (122 trips), and South Western Railway with 76 trains (509 trips).
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More