Summer Special Trains 2026: Indian Railways to run over 18,200 trips – check zone-wise data

Summer Special Trains 2026: Indian Railways has planned to run over 18,200 summer special trains this year to handle the surge in passenger demand. According to the national transporter, a total of 908 summer special trains have been approved for operation between April 15 and July 15, 2026.

“Railways has taken significant steps to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for passengers during the peak summer season by approving a large number of special train services across the country. For the period from 15 April 2026 to 15 July 2026, a total of 908 summer special trains have been approved, which will operate 18,262 trips to cater to the increased travel demand.

Out of these, 660 trains have already been notified, accounting for 11,294 trips, ensuring that a substantial portion of the planned services is already available for passenger booking and travel planning well in advance,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.