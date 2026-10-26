Rahul Gandhi acquitted in defamation case over 2018 remarks against Amit Shah

Sultanpur court on Monday acquitted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case relating to his 2018 remarks against Amit Shah.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Oct 26, 2026 12:03 PM IST
LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Congress leaders and workers, at Lucknow Airport. (@INCIndia/X via PTI Photo)LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Congress leaders and workers, at Lucknow Airport. (@INCIndia/X via PTI Photo)
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Sultanpur court on Monday acquitted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case relating to his 2018 remarks against Amit Shah.

The case was filed by local BJP leader Vijay Mishra, who accused Gandhi of making derogatory remarks against Shah, who was then the BJP national president.

Gandhi appeared before the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur in February and denied the allegations, calling the complaint politically motivated. His counsel, Kashi Prasad Shukla, had described the case as baseless and sought its dismissal.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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