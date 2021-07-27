Have urged Amit Shah to arrest those guilty in ‘Sulli deals’: Congress MP

Congress MP Md Jawaid on Tuesday said he has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure that those found guilty in connection with photos of Muslim women being uploaded on an app called ‘Sulli deals’ are brought to book. He also said that 56 MPs across party lines have signed his letter demanding punishment for those found guilty.

The Kishanganj MP later tweeted, “Requested Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji to initiate inquiry against the criminals involved behind #Sullideals App /Liberal Doge incidents and arrest the guilty ASAP. I am grateful to my fellow 56 MPs across party lines for signing this letter in support of Muslim women!”

According to complaints lodged with the police in Delhi and Noida, pictures of several Muslim women have been uploaded without their consent on the app, which was created on GitHub, a popular hosting platform with a number of open source codes. When a user selected the “deal of the day” option on the home screen, it displayed the picture of a woman.

The app had posted pictures of several women, including journalists, sourced from their social media websites. The women targeted on the app alleged they faced threats, harassment, and ridicule after their pictures had been used without consent.

On July 7 and 8, police in Noida and Delhi registered separate FIRs against unknown persons for creating the app.

However, police have said that their probe has hit a roadblock since GitHub has not responded to their notices and requests.

No arrest has been made in connection with the case so far.