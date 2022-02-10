Sule raises hijab issue, rape remarks by Karnataka MLA

NCP MEMBER Supriya Sule on Wednesday raised the Karnataka hijab controversy in Lok Sabha, suggesting that the ruling BJP wanted to decide what everyone must wear or eat and if anyone protested they would be called anti-national.

Participating in the debate on Budget, Sule began her speech seeking the Chair’s permission to deviate from the subject. She then switched to Marathi and said, “What one should wear, they will decide. What one should eat, they will decide. What time and where one should go, they will decide. What should be spoken and what not, they will decide. What should be shared and forwarded, they will decide. And if you criticise them, you will be accused of being anti-national. And if I protest, I will be branded as andolanjeevi.”

She made the comments in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s presence in the House.

Sule again brought up the issue while talking about the statement of a Karnataka MLA who allegedly said that rapes happen because of what women wear.

“Nirmala Sitharaman is a dignified lady and we are both women. We both have daughters and I am sure she is very proud of her daughter. What has happened unfortunately in Karnataka… A BJP MLA from Karnataka has said rapes are increasing because of women’s clothing. If you wear a hijab, the BJP has problem. If you wear other clothes, then also they have a problem. You will do moral policing also and thought policing also?” Sule said.

She said that because Sitharam is elected from Karnataka, she was asking her for justice. “The Finance Minister looked so dignified in a Sambalpuri saree when presented the Budget. We don’t judge each other based on clothing. I hope she will intervene. The House must condemn this… if any man says women get raped because of their clothes,” Sule said.

The remark that Sule was referring to came from Karnataka BJP MLA Renukacharya. The MLA made the statement as a response to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi defending the right to wear hijab with a comment that a woman could even wear bikini.