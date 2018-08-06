Follow Us:
Monday, August 06, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
  Chhattisgarh encounter LIVE: 14 Maoists killed in Sukma, operation still on
Chhattisgarh encounter LIVE: 14 Maoists killed in Sukma, operation still on

Chhattisgarh encounter LIVE: At least 16 weapons have been recovered from the site.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 6, 2018 1:11:53 pm
Naxals have frequently tried to disrupt road construction works in the state by launching attacks on security forces and damaging the roads, and vehicles and machines used in the work, a senior police official had earlier said. Konta region of Chattisgarh is the southern-most part of the state (Representational)

At least fourteen Maoists have been killed in an encounter with security forces near Sukma’s Konta and Golapalli police station limits in Chhattisgarh on Monday. According to police officials, the operation is still on. At least 16 weapons have been recovered, reported news agency ANI. Konta region of Chattisgarh is the southern-most part of the state.

More details awaited

Live Blog

Encounter underway between Maoists and security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. Follow LIVE

13:11 (IST) 06 Aug 2018
Several firearms seized from encounter site: Police

According to a report in PTI, the gunbattle between the security forces and the Maoists took place this morning in south Sukma, around 500 km from Raipur. Sundarraj P, Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operations) confirmed that 14 bodies have been recovered and several firearms have also been seized.

12:45 (IST) 06 Aug 2018
Chhattisgarh encounter: Sensitive operation, says police
