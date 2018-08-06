Chhattisgarh encounter LIVE: 14 Maoists killed in Sukma, operation still on

Konta region of Chattisgarh is the southern-most part of the state (Representational) Konta region of Chattisgarh is the southern-most part of the state (Representational)

At least fourteen Maoists have been killed in an encounter with security forces near Sukma’s Konta and Golapalli police station limits in Chhattisgarh on Monday. According to police officials, the operation is still on. At least 16 weapons have been recovered, reported news agency ANI. Konta region of Chattisgarh is the southern-most part of the state.

More details awaited