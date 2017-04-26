Sukma attack: Three brothers: retired soldier, cop, CRPF jawan

The road in Sukma that the CRPF was guarding. Source: Dipankar Ghose The road in Sukma that the CRPF was guarding. Source: Dipankar Ghose

Head constable Banna Ram was killed Monday but for his two brothers, the tradition of serving the forces continues. “Since we were kids, all three of us wanted to serve the nation. Banna joined CRPF, Ram Swaroop the Army, I the police,” says Satish Kumar, 31, the youngest. The eldest, Ram Swaroop, 56, is retired; Satish is a constable in Rajasthan. Their parents died some years ago.

Banna leaves behind his wife Sumitra Devi and two children. His daughter is married while Ajay Kumar, 16, is in class XII.

“He is the first in our village to lay down his life in service. About 90 per cent of families in our village of Gordhanpura have a member serving the nation,” says Kumar.

ASI Rameshwar Lal, 41, too was the first one killed in service from his village of Balirajpura. “I got a call about his death around 2:30 am.

I told the family in the morning,” said Lal’s nephew Bhagirath, 31, the sarpanch. “Our father Mani Ram is a diabetic and mother Lichma Devi is a heart patient. We hadn’t told our parents but our mother was watching TV when the news flashed,” said Lal’s brother Dalip Kumar.

Dalip Kumar is in government service while two other brothers, Lal Chand and Balwinder, run their own businesses. Rameshwar was the youngest of the four. With wife Saraswati Devi, he had two daughters and a son, all teenagers.

