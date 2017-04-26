Sukma attack: A father planning daughter’s wedding

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Naresh’s daughter Preet, 20, is the eldest of three. Her brothers are in school. Naresh was the sole bread-earner.

Written by SUKHBIR SIWACH | Chandigarh | Published: April 26, 2017 5:50:27 am
Sukma naxal attack, sukma attack, sukma maoist attack, maoist attack, chhattisgarh encounter, chhattisgarh naxal encounter, crpf naxal gunfight, crpf jawan killed, naxals kill crpf jawans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, PM Modi, Narendra Modi, Raman Singh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, Bastar, naxal violence, maoist violence, malkangiri, bijapur, dantewada, CRPF 74th battalion, crpf battalion, naxal encounter in chhattisgarh, maoist encounter in chhattisgarh, naxal ambush, maoist ambush, india news, maoist news, naxal news, naxal stronghold, crime news, indian express, india news, latest news, sukma, chhattisgarh, sukma encounter, chhattisgarh encounter, chhattisgarh, sukma, madhra pradesh, MP police, indian express CRPF personnel carrying the body of a martyred jawan after the encounter in Sukma.
Naresh Kumar, ASI, was planning the wedding of his daughter Preet. “He had told me he would be back in two or three months,” his wife Rajbala said from their village, Jainpur, in Haryana. Naresh, 50, a Dalit, was killed in Sukma. Constable Ram Mehar of Kheri Mann Singh village of Karnal, was killed just one year to go for retirement. CM ML Khattar has announced Rs 50 lakh to both families. Naresh’s daughter Preet, 20, is the eldest of three. Her brothers are in school. Naresh was the sole bread-earner.

