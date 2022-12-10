Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu named new Himachal CM, Mukesh Agnihotri is his deputy

After two days of intense lobbying and speculation, the Congress has named Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Leader of Opposition in outgoing Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri, who was also considered in contention for the top post, will serve as the Deputy CM.

The decision of the Congress high command was announced in a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party held in Shimla.

Earlier, sources had said the high command has approved Sukhu as the Chief Minister but that the announcement will be made by the central observers after speaking with Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh, who was in the race for the post.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a three-time MLA from the Nadaun constituency in Himachal Pradesh and the head of the Congress’s election committee in the state, had emerged as one of the three candidates in the fray for the chief ministerial post following the party’s win in the Assembly elections.

The 58-year-old leader has been able to develop a support base among locals and the party cadre over the years. His position in the party was evident with him heading the election campaign committee for the assembly polls.

Like many other leaders, Sukhu began his career in student politics and went on to rise to the position of state unit chief.

A Nadaun native, Sukhu obtained a degree in law. He went on to join the Congress’s student wing NSUI and was elected president of its state unit in 1989. Between 1998-2008, he also served as the president of the state youth Congress. Sukhu was elected twice as a councilor of the municipal corporation of Shimla in the period between 1992 and 2002. After stints with the youth Congress, he became the secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee in 2008. Known for his time-management skills and popularity, Sukhu was made president of the party in 2013. He contested his first Assembly election in 2003 from Nadaun, winning the seat in 2007 and 2017.

Mukesh Agnihotri had contested from Haroli in south-west Himachal. He was elected Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader after the 2017 Assembly polls. Before joining politics, Agnihotri worked as a journalist for more than a decade, during which he also served as a member of the Himachal State Press Advisory Committee, Government Pahari Language Committee, and other panels.

Agnihotri contested his first election in 2003 from the Santokgarh Assembly seat in Una district. He was re-elected from the constituency in 2007. He went on to win from the Haroli constituency, which was known as Santokhgarh before delimitation, in the 2012 and 2017 Assembly polls.

As the LoP, Agnihotri has aggressively led the Congress in the House, raising crucial issues like corruption, price rise and unemployment to corner the Jairam Thakur-led BJP government ahead of the Assembly elections slated for next month.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared on December 8.